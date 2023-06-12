The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday

U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miles A. Davis, Commanding General, 63rd Readiness Division, reads the “Activation Day Address” from Maj. Gen. Louis Hibbs, the first Commanding General of the 63rd, during the unit’s 80th birthday ceremony at the Sgt. James T. Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., on June 9, 2023. Maj. Gen. Hibbs, tasked with forming the 63rd during WWII, built his fighting division around the realistic theme of blood and fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

