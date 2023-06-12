Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday [Image 5 of 8]

    The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday

    MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh 

    222nd Broadcast Operations Detachment

    U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Miles A. Davis, Commanding General, 63rd Readiness Division, reads the “Activation Day Address” from Maj. Gen. Louis Hibbs, the first Commanding General of the 63rd, during the unit’s 80th birthday ceremony at the Sgt. James T. Witkowski Armed Forces Reserve Center in Mountain View, Calif., on June 9, 2023. Maj. Gen. Hibbs, tasked with forming the 63rd during WWII, built his fighting division around the realistic theme of blood and fire. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Robert McIntosh)

    This work, The 63rd Readiness Division Celebrates 80th Birthday [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Robert McIntosh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

