4th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Morgan Lohse, right, 4th Operations Group commander, assumes command with the passing of the guidon from Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. Lohse previously served as the Israel Country Director for Middle East Policy in the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

