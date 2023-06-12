Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 2 of 7]

    4th Operations Group Change of Command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    An officer assigned to the 4th Operations Group salutes during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command of the 4th Operations Group from Col. Michael Alfaro, former commander of the 4th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 4th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ceremony
    pilot
    Seymour Johnson
    change of command
    4FW
    4th operations group

