U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro, right, former commander of the 4th Operations Group, relinquishes command in the passing of the squadron guidon to Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. Alfaro was responsible for organizing, training, equipping and deploying 94 F-15E Strike Eagles and oversaw over 1,875 officer, enlisted and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 15:38 Photo ID: 7855545 VIRIN: 230609-F-XN600-0157 Resolution: 7042x4695 Size: 21.52 MB Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 4th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.