    4th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 6 of 7]

    4th Operations Group Change of Command

    GOLDSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro, right, former commander of the 4th Operations Group, relinquishes command in the passing of the squadron guidon to Col. Lucas Teel, 4th Fighter Wing commander during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. Alfaro was responsible for organizing, training, equipping and deploying 94 F-15E Strike Eagles and oversaw over 1,875 officer, enlisted and civilian personnel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

