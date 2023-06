U.S. Airmen assigned to Seymour Johnson Air Force Base honor guard performs opening ceremonies during the 4th Operations Group change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. The ceremony was conducted to commemorate the passing of command of the 4th Operations Group from Col. Michael Alfaro, former commander of the 4th OG. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

