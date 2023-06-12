4th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael Alfaro, former commander of the 4th Operations Group, speaks during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. Alfaro produced over 96 new F-15E Strike Eagle pilots and weapon systems officers per year in Air Combat Command’s largest Formal Training Unit. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

