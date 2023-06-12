4th Operations Group Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Teel, left, 4th Fighter Wing commander presents a certificate to Col. Michael Alfaro, former commander of the 4th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. Alfaro has commanded at the squadron level, has over 2,100 flying hours in the F-15E Strike Eagle and 743 combat hours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)

Date Taken: 06.09.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 Location: GOLDSBORO, NC, US