U.S. Air Force Col. Lucas Teel, left, 4th Fighter Wing commander presents a certificate to Col. Michael Alfaro, former commander of the 4th Operations Group during a change of command ceremony at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, North Carolina, June 9, 2023. Alfaro has commanded at the squadron level, has over 2,100 flying hours in the F-15E Strike Eagle and 743 combat hours in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kylie Barrow)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 15:38
|Photo ID:
|7855540
|VIRIN:
|230609-F-XN600-0085
|Resolution:
|7487x4991
|Size:
|22.49 MB
|Location:
|GOLDSBORO, NC, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 4th Operations Group Change of Command [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
