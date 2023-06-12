Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACF Nationals Training [Image 8 of 8]

    ACF Nationals Training

    FORT LEE, VA, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Omar Dominquez 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    FORT LEE, Virginia (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Larry Burns, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), fillets a fish while training for the 2023 American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, June 2, 2023. Burns and his team were selected to represent the Armed Forces as the military’s best chefs during the ACF National Convention scheduled for July in New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.12.2023 12:46
    Photo ID: 7854892
    VIRIN: 230602-N-AH435-1181
    Resolution: 3280x4928
    Size: 1.34 MB
    Location: FORT LEE, VA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACF Nationals Training [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Omar Dominquez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    ACF Nationals Training
    ACF Nationals Training
    ACF Nationals Training
    ACF Nationals Training
    ACF Nationals Training
    ACF Nationals Training
    ACF Nationals Training
    ACF Nationals Training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD
    ACF Nationals

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT