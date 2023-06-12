ACF Nationals Training

FORT LEE, Virginia (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class DeRhon Finch and Seaman Sameer Marshall, both assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), transport food to the mess deck while training for the 2023 American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, June 2, 2023. Finch and Marshall are part of a team selected to represent the Armed Forces as the military’s best chefs during the ACF National Convention scheduled for July in New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

