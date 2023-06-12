230602-AH435-N-1072

FORT LEE, Virginia (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 1st Class DeRhon Finch, assigned to Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Mustin (DDG 89), writes down ingredients for a meal while training for the 2023 American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, June 2, 2023. Finch and his team were selected to represent the Armed Forces as the military’s best chefs during the ACF National Convention scheduled for July in New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)





IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 12:46 Photo ID: 7854888 VIRIN: 230602-N-AH435-1072 Resolution: 3711x2969 Size: 1.18 MB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACF Nationals Training [Image 8 of 8], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.