FORT LEE, Virginia (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Larry Burns, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), prepares to cook while training for the 2023 American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, June 2, 2023. Burns and his team were selected to represent the Armed Forces as the military’s best chefs during the ACF National Convention scheduled for July in New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)



IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.12.2023 12:45 Photo ID: 7854886 VIRIN: 230602-N-AH435-1023 Resolution: 2183x3280 Size: 692.8 KB Location: FORT LEE, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ACF Nationals Training [Image 8 of 8], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.