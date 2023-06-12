ACF Nationals Training

FORT LEE, Virginia (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Yuying Liu, assigned to Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 123, prepares carrots for cooking while training for the 2023 American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, June 2, 2023. Liu and her team were selected to represent the Armed Forces as the military’s best chefs during the ACF National Convention scheduled for July in New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)

