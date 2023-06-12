FORT LEE, Virginia (June 2, 2023) Culinary Specialist Seaman Lamia Jackson, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 34, prepares cooking equipment while training for the 2023 American Culinary Federation (ACF) National Convention onboard Fort Lee, Virginia, June 2, 2023. Jackson and her team were selected to represent the Armed Forces as the military’s best chefs during the ACF National Convention scheduled for July in New Orleans. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Richard E. Anglin)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.12.2023 12:45
|Photo ID:
|7854885
|VIRIN:
|230602-N-AH435-1001
|Resolution:
|2705x4809
|Size:
|1.15 MB
|Location:
|FORT LEE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACF Nationals Training [Image 8 of 8], by SN Richard Anglin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
