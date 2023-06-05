U.S. Army Spc. Eric B. Faulx, a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear specialist with the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, says goodbye to his children prior to loading onto a bus outside the unit headquarters in Dothan, Ala., the morning of June 4, 2023. The Reserve unit is deploying overseas to support Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.04.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 7853204 VIRIN: 230604-A-VX503-0260 Resolution: 5034x3356 Size: 13.19 MB Location: DOTHAN, AL, US Hometown: HEADLAND, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Farewells [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.