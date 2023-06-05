Soldiers with the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion held a farewell ceremony June 3, 2023, at its headquarters in Dothan, Ala. The Army Reserve unit is deploying overseas to support Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

Date Taken: 06.03.2023
Location: DOTHAN, AL, US