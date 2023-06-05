Before dawn

U.S. Army Pfc. Shaquayla K. Richardson, a chaplain assistant with the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, searches through her bag prior to loading onto a bus outside the unit headquarters in Dothan, Ala., the morning of June 4, 2023. The Reserve unit is deploying overseas to support Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)
