    Before dawn [Image 9 of 11]

    Before dawn

    DOTHAN, AL, UNITED STATES

    06.04.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Gary Witte 

    642nd Regional Support Group

    U.S. Army Pfc. Shaquayla K. Richardson, a chaplain assistant with the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, searches through her bag prior to loading onto a bus outside the unit headquarters in Dothan, Ala., the morning of June 4, 2023. The Reserve unit is deploying overseas to support Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    deployment
    787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion
    787 CSSB
    Operation European Assure Deter Reinforce

