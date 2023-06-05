U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clint Halstead, command sergeant major for the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, speaks during the unit’s farewell ceremony June 3, 2023, at its headquarters in Dothan, Ala. The Reserve unit is deploying overseas to support Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 17:15 Photo ID: 7853199 VIRIN: 230603-A-VX503-0253 Resolution: 5889x3926 Size: 10.88 MB Location: DOTHAN, AL, US Hometown: CLARKSVILLE, TN, US Hometown: DOTHAN, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Parting words [Image 11 of 11], by SFC Gary Witte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.