Brothers in arms

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Devon Fields (left), a petroleum supply NCO, stands with his twin brother, Staff Sgt. Tyawan Fields, a transportation management coordinator, outside the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion headquarters in Dothan, Ala., June 3, 2023. The brothers, who joined the Army and attended basic training at the same time, are now deploying together with the battalion in support of Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

