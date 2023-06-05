Starting the journey

Soldiers with the 787th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion loaded onto buses outside their headquarters in Dothan, Ala., the morning of June 4, 2023. The Army Reserve unit is deploying overseas to support Operation European Assure, Deter, Reinforce. (U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Gary A. Witte, 642nd Regional Support Group)

