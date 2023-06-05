230610-N-RQ159-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Leslie Sentinal, left, from Dallas, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class William Burgess, from Los Angeles, troubleshoot a cable aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.10.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 12:29 Photo ID: 7852960 VIRIN: 230610-N-RQ159-1047 Resolution: 3005x1998 Size: 1.19 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain internal communication systems [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.