    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain internal communication systems [Image 10 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain internal communication systems

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2023

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230610-N-RQ159-1047 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Leslie Sentinal, left, from Dallas, and Electronics Technician 3rd Class William Burgess, from Los Angeles, troubleshoot a cable aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    CVN 76
    combat systems
    USS Ronald Reagan
    U.S. Navy
    HYDRA

