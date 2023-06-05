USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain internal communication systems

230610-N-RQ159-1002 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jenson Rodriguez Pica, from Guayama, Puerto Rico, tests a cranial Hierarchical Yet Dynamic Reprogrammable Architecture (HYDRA) connection in the portable communication shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. HYDRAs are radios used aboard Navy ships to communicate to multiple people through channels or individually. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

