    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move a jet engine [Image 5 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move a jet engine

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2023

    Photo by Seaman Jonathan EstradaEguizabal 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230610-N-FQ639-2050 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Sailors attach a chain from a crane to a F414 jet engine in the jet shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 12:29
    Photo ID: 7852951
    VIRIN: 230610-N-FQ639-2050
    Resolution: 4392x2923
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move a jet engine [Image 11 of 11], by SN Jonathan EstradaEguizabal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    engine
    CVN 76
    chain
    USS Ronald Reagan
    aviation

