USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors move a jet engine

230610-N-FQ639-2135 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 3rd Class Harley Bates, from Spokane, Washington, braces a F414 jet engine in the jet shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan EstradaEguizabal)

