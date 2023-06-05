Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain internal communication systems [Image 9 of 11]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain internal communication systems

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.10.2023

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230610-N-RQ159-1026 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 10, 2023) Electronics Technician 3rd Class Jenson Rodriguez Pica, from Guayama, Puerto Rico, repairs a Hierarchical Yet Dynamic Reprogrammable Architecture (HYDRA) in the portable communication shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 10, 2023. HYDRAs are radios used aboard Navy ships to communicate to multiple people through channels or individually. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Heather McGee)

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors maintain internal communication systems [Image 11 of 11], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

