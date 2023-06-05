Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department [Image 14 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.08.0023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230609-N-JO823-1062 (June 9, 2023) Sailors take part in a SafeTalk class in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2023. SafeTalk teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 09.08.0023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7852092
    VIRIN: 230609-N-JO823-1062
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department [Image 15 of 15], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Suicide prevention
    CVN 76
    Sailors
    USS Ronald Reagan
    CRMD

