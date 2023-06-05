230609-N-JO823-1062 (June 9, 2023) Sailors take part in a SafeTalk class in the chapel aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2023. SafeTalk teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.0023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 13:56 Photo ID: 7852092 VIRIN: 230609-N-JO823-1062 Resolution: 2768x1757 Size: 1.14 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department [Image 15 of 15], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.