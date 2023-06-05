230608-N-JO823-1213 PHILIPPINE SEA(June 8, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Greysen Williams, from Wellington, Kansas, retrieves arresting gear on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.08.0023 Date Posted: 06.10.2023 13:56 Photo ID: 7852090 VIRIN: 230608-N-JO823-1213 Resolution: 2837x1986 Size: 1.24 MB Location: PHILIPPINE SEA Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.