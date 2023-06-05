Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 12 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.08.0023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230608-N-JO823-1213 PHILIPPINE SEA(June 8, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) Airman Greysen Williams, from Wellington, Kansas, retrieves arresting gear on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 09.08.0023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7852090
    VIRIN: 230608-N-JO823-1213
    Resolution: 2837x1986
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 76
    Flight operations
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

