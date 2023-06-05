USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department

230609-N-JO823-1017 (June 9, 2023) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Austin Palacio, from Los Angeles, plays guitar for The Coffee Haus club in the chapel of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 9, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

