Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    09.08.0023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230608-N-JO823-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA(June 8, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Khaeronn Pineda, from Angeles City, Philippines, performs maintenance on the inside of an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 12, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2023. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.08.0023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7852091
    VIRIN: 230608-N-JO823-1005
    Resolution: 2874x2128
    Size: 1.27 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Flight operations
    Flight deck
    USS Ronald Reagan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT