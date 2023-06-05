USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations

230608-N-JO823-1005 PHILIPPINE SEA(June 8, 2023) Aviation Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Khaeronn Pineda, from Angeles City, Philippines, performs maintenance on the inside of an E-2D Hawkeye, attached to the Tiger Tails of Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 12, on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2023. VRC 30 is one of only two carrier-qualified logistics support squadrons, providing supplies, personnel, and logistics support to Carrier Strike Group 5. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships, and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

