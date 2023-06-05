Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show [Image 10 of 15]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    230608-N-AR554-1049 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2023) Free Daps, a group that specializes in rap, music and comedy, incorporate Cmdr. Teri Bolinsky, from Portsmouth, Virginia, as part of a performance in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2023. Free Daps performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.08.2023
    Date Posted: 06.10.2023 13:56
    Photo ID: 7852088
    VIRIN: 230608-N-AR554-1049
    Resolution: 7056x4709
    Size: 1.36 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show [Image 15 of 15], by PO3 Charlotte Dudenhoeffer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) conducts flight operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Command Religious Ministries Department

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    7th Fleet
    Hangar Bay
    USS Ronald Reagan
    Concert
    Navy Entertainment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT