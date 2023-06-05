USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) and Navy Entertainment host Free Daps and Jonathan Burns show

230608-N-AR554-1049 PHILIPPINE SEA (June 8, 2023) Free Daps, a group that specializes in rap, music and comedy, incorporate Cmdr. Teri Bolinsky, from Portsmouth, Virginia, as part of a performance in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, June 8, 2023. Free Daps performed for the crew as part of a tour organized by Navy Entertainment, which provides Sailors with quality entertainment while overseas and on ships at sea. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Charlotte Dudenhoeffer)

