    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker [Image 6 of 6]

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    01.15.2020

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, command photo taken at Fort Knox, Ky. Russell’s final assignment was the 1st TSC commanding general, and he served 40 years in the U.S. Army. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 01.15.2020
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 20:06
    Photo ID: 7851164
    VIRIN: 200115-A-UQ561-523
    Resolution: 2400x3000
    Size: 1.38 MB
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    General Officer
    ROTC
    Army Officer
    Soldier for Life
    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr.

