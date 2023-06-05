An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, provides remarks at the City University of New York Reserve Officer Training Corps commissioning ceremony at the City College of New York’s Great Hall, June 6, 2023, New York City. Russell, a graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a Brooklyn native, also administered the oath of office to 23 Second Lieutenants. (courtesy photo)

