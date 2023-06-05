Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker [Image 1 of 6]

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, provides remarks at the City University of New York Reserve Officer Training Corps commissioning ceremony at the City College of New York’s Great Hall, June 6, 2023, New York City. Russell, a graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and a Brooklyn native, also administered the oath of office to 23 Second Lieutenants. (courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 20:09
    Photo ID: 7851159
    VIRIN: 230606-A-UQ561-106
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.72 MB
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker
    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker
    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker
    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker
    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker
    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    1st TSC
    Commissioning Ceremony
    ROTC
    Cadet Command
    CUNY

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT