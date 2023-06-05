Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker [Image 4 of 6]

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

    LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2023

    Photo by Barbara Gersna 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, and Mrs. Sieglinde Gruber-Russell, address Soldiers, Department of the Army Civilians, and family members at the 1st TSC Spring Military Ball at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, Ky., May 12, 2023. The 1st TSC ball was Russell’s last military ball of his 40-year Army career. (U.S. Army photo by Barbara Gersna)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 20:07
    Photo ID: 7851162
    VIRIN: 230512-A-KJ673-382
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.28 MB
    Location: LOUISVILLE, KY, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    1st TSC
    Soldier for Life
    Brown Hotel
    TSC ball
    Army mess dress

