    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker [Image 3 of 6]

    An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

    NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Maj. Daniel Parker 

    1st Theater Sustainment Command

    Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, administers the oath of office to 23 newly commissioned second lieutenants at the City University of New York Reserve Officer Training Corps commissioning ceremony, June 6, 2023, New York City. Russell, a graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Brooklyn native, was also inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame at the commissioning ceremony. (courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 20:08
    Location: NEW YORK, NY, US 
    Hometown: BROOKLYN, NY, US
    This work, An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker [Image 6 of 6], by MAJ Daniel Parker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1st TSC
    Commissioning Ceremony
    ROTC
    oath of office
    Cadet Command
    CUNY

