Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, command photo taken at Fort Knox, Ky. Russell’s final assignment was the 1st TSC commanding general, and he served 40 years in the U.S. Army. (Courtesy photo)
An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker
