An Army career comes full circle for native New Yorker

Maj. Gen. Michel M. Russell Sr., commanding general, 1st Theater Sustainment Command, administers the oath of office to 23 newly commissioned Second Lieutenants at the City University of New York Reserve Officer Training Corps commissioning ceremony, June 6, 2023, New York City. Russell, a graduate of John Jay College of Criminal Justice and Brooklyn native, was also inducted into the ROTC Hall of Fame at the commissioning ceremony. (courtesy photo)

