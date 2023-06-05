A view through a scope mounted on an M4 Carbine rifle during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The rifle was the U.S. Air Force’s standard issue.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 18:22
|Photo ID:
|7851022
|VIRIN:
|230606-F-NC910-1435
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons qualification course [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT