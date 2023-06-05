Weapons qualification course

Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing, discuss how to better hit the targets while pre-deployment weapon qualifying at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The weapons qualification refamiliarized Airmen with their weapons prior to deploying.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 18:21
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
