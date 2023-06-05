Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Weapons qualification course [Image 8 of 11]

    Weapons qualification course

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Devlin Bishop 

    355th Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing, discuss how to better hit the targets while pre-deployment weapon qualifying at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The weapons qualification refamiliarized Airmen with their weapons prior to deploying.

