An Airman assigned to the 79th Rescue Squadron, shoots from the over-barricade position for a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The weapons qualification refamiliarized Airmen with weapon systems before deploying.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 18:21 Photo ID: 7851017 VIRIN: 230606-F-NC910-1150 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.02 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons qualification course [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.