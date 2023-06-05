Airmen assigned to the 355th Wing, review their shot groupings with an instructor during a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The weapons qualification was intended to refamiliarize Airmen with their weapons system prior to deploying.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7851009
|VIRIN:
|230606-F-NC910-1002
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|2.49 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
Web Views:
|5
Downloads:
|2
This work, Weapons qualification course [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
