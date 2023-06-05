An Airman assigned to the 355th Wing, fires an M4 Carbine rifle for a pre-deployment weapons qualification course at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The 5.56mm rounds were fired at roughly 3,250 feet per second.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.06.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 18:21 Photo ID: 7851020 VIRIN: 230606-F-NC910-1282 Resolution: 3000x1996 Size: 2.24 MB Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Weapons qualification course [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.