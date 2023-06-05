The ground is littered with 5.56mm shell casings at a U.S. Air Force pre-deployment weapons qualification at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Ariz., June 6, 2023. The 5.56mm rounds were fired from an M4 Carbine at roughly 3,250 feet per second.
|Date Taken:
|06.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 18:21
|Photo ID:
|7851011
|VIRIN:
|230606-F-NC910-1015
|Resolution:
|3000x1996
|Size:
|1.87 MB
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, AZ, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Weapons qualification course [Image 11 of 11], by A1C Devlin Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
