Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier

An Alaska Army National Guard LUH-72 Lakota helicopter above the Matanuska Valley near the Knik River after returning from a training mission May 31, 2023. The twin-engine helicopter operates worldwide in permissive environments to meet Homeland Defense and Security, general support, reconnaissance, command and control operations, search and rescue, and training requirements. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

Date Taken: 05.31.2023
Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US