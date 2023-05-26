An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Co., 2-211th GSAB, flies a training mission May 31, 2023. The Chinook was part of a two-ship exercise that departed Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to complete aircrew qualification tasks and basic flight maneuvers near Colony Glacier. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7834356
|VIRIN:
|230531-Z-DX219-1028
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|10.97 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier [Image 41 of 41], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT