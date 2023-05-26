Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier [Image 37 of 41]

    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Robert DeBerry 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    Alaska Army National Guardsmen Staff Sgt. Sonny Cooper and Sgt. Billy Bocast work the hoist aboard a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during an aircrew qualification tasks and basic flight maneuvers training mission May 31,2023. The Black Hawk departed Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 19:50
    Photo ID: 7834363
    VIRIN: 230531-Z-DX219-1036
    Resolution: 5400x3600
    Size: 12.07 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier [Image 41 of 41], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Galcier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier
    Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    National Guard
    Alaska National Guard
    Alaska Army National Guard
    Training Mission

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT