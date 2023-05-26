Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier

Colony Glacier is reflected in the helmet lens of Alaska Army National Guardsmen Sgt. Jesse Manglona as he watches watches out the window of a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during an aircrew qualification tasks and basic flight maneuvers training mission May 31,2023. The Black Hawk departed Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson enroute to Colony Glacier. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

