An Alaska Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook helicopter from Bravo Co., 2-211th GSAB, flies a training mission May 31, 2023. The Chinook was part of a two-ship exercise that departed Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson to complete aircrew qualification tasks and basic flight maneuvers near Colony Glacier. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 19:50 Photo ID: 7834352 VIRIN: 230531-Z-DX219-1029 Resolution: 3600x5400 Size: 11.89 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier [Image 41 of 41], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.