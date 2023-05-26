Alaska Army National Guardsmen Staff Sgt. Sonny Cooper, Sgt. Jesse Manglona and Sgt. Billy Bocast work to hoist an individual aboard a HH-60L Black Hawk helicopter during an aircrew qualification tasks and basic flight maneuvers training mission May 31,2023. The Black Hawk departed Bryant Army Airfield on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson. (Alaska National Guard photo by Robert DeBerry)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.02.2023 19:50
|Photo ID:
|7834367
|VIRIN:
|230531-Z-DX219-1039
|Resolution:
|5400x3600
|Size:
|14.83 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Alaska Army Aviation Conducts Training Near Colony Glacier [Image 41 of 41], by Robert DeBerry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT