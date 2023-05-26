Col. Timothy B. Murphy, left, 8th Fighter Wing commander, gives a guidon to Col. Michael G. McCarthy, 8th Operations Group incoming commander, to take command of the 8th OG during a change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2023. The 8th OG commander is responsible for conventional air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in support of armistice and wartime taskings to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)
This work, 8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
