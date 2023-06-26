Wolf Pack 2023-2024 commanders assume command

KUNSAN AIR BASE, Republic of Korea -- The Wolf Pack’s 2023-2024 change of command season has come to a conclusion with the passing of all unit guidons to the new commanders at Kunsan Air Base, April 10 -June 26, 2023. During this period, Airmen of the 8th Fighter Wing delivered hails and farewells to wing, group, and squadron commanders.



8th Operations Group - Col. Michael McCarthy assumed command of the 8th OG from the outgoing commander, Col. Matthew Belle.



35th Fighter Squadron - Lt. Col. Eric Broyles assumed command of the 35th FS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Brian Lewis.



80th Fighter Squadron - Lt. Col. Brandon July assumed command of the 80th FS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Branden Felker.



8th Operations Support Squadron - Lt. Col. Jonathan Kay assumed command of the 8th OSS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Michael Watts.



8th Maintenance Group - Col. Bradley Altman assumed command of the 8th MXG.



35th Fighter Generation Squadron - Maj. Lee Bussey assumed command of the 35th FGS from the outgoing commander, Maj. Jason Bramlett.



80th Fighter Generation Squadron - Maj. Keith Deering assumed command of the 80th FGS from the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Steven Massara.



8th Maintenance Squadron - Lt. Col. May Euavijitearoon assumed command of the 8th MXS from the outgoing commander Lt. Col. Brian Myers.



8th Medical Group - Col. Elizabeth Anderson-Doze assumed command of the 8th MDG from the outgoing commander, Col. Rene Saenz.



8th Healthcare Operations- Lt. Col. Gabriel Dinorfio assumed command of the 8th HCOS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Daniel Gilardi.



8th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron - Lt. Col. Jolyn Tatum assumed command of the 8th OMRS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Elisa Hammer.



8th Mission Support Group - Col. Christopher Lacek, assumed command of the 8th MSG from the outgoing commander, Col. Joseph Coughlin.



8th Civil Engineer Squadron - Lt. Col. John Marshall, assumed command of the 8th CES outgoing commander, Lt. Col. John Kim.



8th Communications Squadron - Maj. Eric Gazola assumed command of the 8th CS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Nathan Hofferman.



8th Force Support Squadron - Maj. Luis Linares-Ayala, assumed command of the 8th FSS.



8th Logistics Readiness Squadron - Lt. Col. Patrick King assumed command of the 8th LRS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Travis Rush.



8th Security Forces Squadron - Lt. Col. Daniel Minnocci assumed command of the 8th SFS from the outgoing commander, Lt. Col. Jesse Goens



8th Comptroller Squadron - Maj. Rosalie Yassine assumed command of the 8th CPTS from the outgoing commander, Maj. Alexander Mathews.



With eighteen new commanders donning their new respective callsigns, the new command team intends to continue carrying out the Kunsan mission: Defend the Base, Accept Follow-On Forces and Take the Fight North!

