Honor Guardsmen post the Colors at the beginning of the 8th Operations Group change of command ceremony at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 2, 2023. The 8th OG is responsible for conventional air-to-ground and air-to-air missions in support of armistice and wartime taskings to defend the Republic of Korea. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sadie Colbert)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 04:38 Photo ID: 7831806 VIRIN: 230602-F-MZ237-2017 Resolution: 5113x3402 Size: 4.53 MB Location: KUNSAN AIR BASE, 26, KR Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 8th OG welcomes Col. Michael G. McCarthy as new OG commander [Image 8 of 8], by SSgt Sadie Colbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.